Advertisement

BNSF to pay $1.5 million after oil train spill in Iowa

BNSF Railway Memphis, TN facility
BNSF Railway Memphis, TN facility(WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - BNSF Railway has agreed to pay a $1.5 million settlement after an oil spill into northwest Iowa waters three years ago.

In a settlement filed Thursday, the railroad company agreed to pay the settlement to the Environmental Protection Agency. About 160,000 gallons of oil leaked into floodwaters near Doon, Iowa, in June 2018.

The National Transportation Safety Board said heavy rain washed out tracks and flooded a tributary of the nearby Little Rock River before the 32-car train derailed.

BNSF denied any fault and both parties said they agreed to settle the complaint to avoid costly litigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd
Nearly 50,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power...
MidAmerican Energy: Quad Cities area expected to have power restored by Thursday night
The Muscatine Fire Department reported there is heavy black smoke on the scene.
Crews fight junk yard fire for seven hours at Muscatine Metals
Severe wind impacts
A look at severe wind damage in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline
24/7 Helpline available for families facing Alzheimer’s during holidays
The Miracle at The Freight House Holiday Pop-up Bar
‘Miracle at the Freight House’ Christmas cocktail bar opens for second season
Rockridge School District rescinds 2022 mask-optional policy
Rockridge School District rescinds 2022 mask-optional policy
Iowa unemployment rate improves to 3.7%, ranks 19th in US