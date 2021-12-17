Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20, when two people went into the store and stole $1,525 worth of merchandise. 

The male suspect has numerous tattoos on his arms.

If you know who they are, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

