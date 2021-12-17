CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for escape

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Corionte Williams, 23, is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape from the Residential Corrections Facility in Davenport on original charges of possession of a controlled intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

He is 5-foot-9, 173 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

