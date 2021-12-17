CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole violation on original charges of burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment.

She is 5-foot-4, 198 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where she is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

