December severe weather outbreak brings widespread wind damage and multiple tornadoes across the Midwest

Damage was minimal in the QCA
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - Fortunately damage reports were minimal across the QCA, but that was not the case for our neighbors to the west. The first ever December derecho wreaked havoc across several midwestern states.

Thursday morning’s daylight brought destruction to light after Wednesday night’s severe weather outbreak across the Midwest.

From a dust storm in Kansas, to damaging wind gusts and rare tornadoes in Iowa and Minnesota, it was a historic event for December, beginning with the record warm temperatures.

“To have 75, 76 degree weather on December 15th is crazy to begin with. Um, and then to have something like this happen. But it’s Iowa and you deal with it,” said Ramona Dillinger of Winterset, IA.

In Winterset, Iowa, homeowners woke up to a giant branch broken off a 60 foot maple tree that had crashed into their roof, stopping just short of the kitchen sink. That’s the aftermath of 60 to 80 mph or greater straight line winds that blew through.

A security camera at a sheriff’s office in Sioux City capptured the moment the high winds picked up a garbage dumpster and flipped it across the parking lot.

Farther east in the small town of Rudd, Iowa, residents are picking up after an EF-1 tornado tore through with winds of at least 86 to 110 miles per hour.

Farther north in Minnesota, the first December tornado in the state’s history was reported in Hartland, causing major damage to homes and the town’s bank.

Taking cover from a tornado is not what Minnesota residents would expect more than a week before Christmas.

“It was crazy it just like my mom went upstairs to get a flashlight and it sounded like a train just going through but it didn’t last very long,” said Lillie Nielsen, resident of Hartland, MN.

Closer to home, wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph led to sporadic tree damage and power outages, but no major damage was reported.

The damage swath across the Midwest is estimated to be at least 720 miles long. By definition, a derecho is a damaging wind storm that last at least 250 miles with widespread 58 mph or greater wind gusts, with sporadic 75 mph+ gusts along the path. There were several non-thunderstorm wind gusts on the path as well.

The National Weather Service said this was a “serial” derecho, meaning there were several bow echoes embedded in the main line of storms. The August 10, 2020 derecho was “progressive” because it fed by development of new storm cells from existing ones.

As of Thursday evening, the National Weather Service has confirmed at least 13 tornadoes in Iowa.

