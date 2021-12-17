Advertisement

Historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak classified as a derecho

This derecho formed differently than the stronger Aug. 10, 2020 derecho
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The severe thunderstorms that moved through the TV6 viewing area Dec. 15 started back in Nebraska and Kansas.

The same, strong storm system spawned a dust storm in Garden City, Kansas where wind gusts of 80 mph blew the dust around.

It was just the start of an active night of weather. Many of you probably wondered if this was another derecho.

A squall line of severe thunderstorms began to move into Iowa at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, and the storms tracked through virtually every county in the state through about 10 p.m. There were also imbedded tornado warnings as well, especially in the western and northern portion of the state.

Wind gusts of 60 to 90 mph or greater were reported, leading to tens of thousands of customers without power.

While there were tree limbs down and some power poles snapped in our viewing area, the damage was much worse farther west and north.

A regional view of the damage reports shows an approximate 720 mile path of tornado and wind damage reports across seven states, including Iowa and Illinois.

The December 15 severe weather outbreak classifies as a derecho. However, the extent of the damage was nothing compared to the path of destruction left behind the August 10, 2020 derecho.

The difference between the two derechos was the nature of how they developed.

The National Weather Service said this was a “serial” derecho, meaning there were several bow echoes embedded in the longer, main line of storms. There were also stronger tornadoes with stronger low pressure, as opposed to weaker tornadoes during the 2020 derecho.

The August 10, 2020 derecho was “progressive” because it fed by development of new storm cells from existing ones, with a shorter line of storms.

So what exactly is the definition of a derecho? It’s the Spanish word for “direct” or “straight ahead”, referring to the winds in the storm. This differs from a tornado which contains turning winds.

The term was coined by a University of Iowa physics professor in the late 1800s, but wasn’t widely used in meteorology until the 1980s.

The swath of damage has to extend at least 250 miles in length, 50 miles in width, with 58 mile per hour wind gusts or more, including several, well-separated areas of 75 mph wind gusts.

Here in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, we typically see one to two derechos each year, so they aren’t uncommon, just extremely rare in December.

In fact, looking back at weather records, this is the only derecho in December ever recorded in the United States. This will go down in history.

