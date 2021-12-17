Holiday Pop-Up Shopping Market

EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Join Iron + Grain Boutiques through January 3rd for shopping with Simply Styled for You, Phoenix Wicks, Native Woods, BeCalm, Peanut Blossom Designs, Artsy Crafts by Connie, Makin’ Sawdust, Coot’s Cookies, Red Barn Boutique, IronFox Boutique, Crafty Concepts, L&Q Armoire, and CJ Collection Boutique.

Beginning Monday, November 1st and running through Monday, January 3rd at our East Moline location only!

Iron + Grain Coffee House // 585 12th Avenue East Moline, IL 61244

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.