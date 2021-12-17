Advertisement

Holiday Pop-Up Shopping Market

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Join Iron + Grain Boutiques through January 3rd for shopping with Simply Styled for You, Phoenix Wicks, Native Woods, BeCalm, Peanut Blossom Designs, Artsy Crafts by Connie, Makin’ Sawdust, Coot’s Cookies, Red Barn Boutique, IronFox Boutique, Crafty Concepts, L&Q Armoire, and CJ Collection Boutique.

Beginning Monday, November 1st and running through Monday, January 3rd at our East Moline location only!

Iron + Grain Coffee House // 585 12th Avenue East Moline, IL 61244

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd
Nearly 50,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power...
MidAmerican Energy: Quad Cities area expected to have power restored by Thursday night
The Muscatine Fire Department reported there is heavy black smoke on the scene.
Crews fight junk yard fire for seven hours at Muscatine Metals
Severe wind impacts
A look at severe wind damage in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

IL Made Holiday Gift Guide
Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide
Brassy Christmas
A Very Brassy Christmas
Red Cross Efforts
Red Cross Relief Efforts
The Polar Express PJ Parties
Polar Express is coming to the Putnam Museum!