Hy-Vee Pharmacies offer talking prescription labels in 26 languages

The labels are free and assist visually- and print-impaired patients
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Friday that talking prescriptions labels are available in 26 languages to visually- and print-impaired patients.

The talking prescription labels will be available to Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients at more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations for free through the partnerships with En-Vision America, Hy-Vee said in a media release.

Using En-Vision America’s ScripTalk product, Hy-Vee pharmacists are able to program and place a small electronic tag on the prescription package, typically located on the bottom of the bottle, Hy-Vee said. The tag contains all of the prescription label information.

By scanning the label with either a ScripTalk reader; that is provided to each patient at no cost; or the free ScripTalk mobile app, patients can have all of their information read aloud, Hy-Vee said. This information includes drug name, dosage, instructions, warnings, pharmacy information, doctor’s name, prescription number, date and more. ScripTalk can assist patients with low vision, blindness, dyslexia or other reading disabilities.

“At En-Vision America, patient safety is paramount. For individuals who have trouble reading their prescription labels, the dangers of mistakes and hospitalizations are real,” said David Raistrick, president of En-Vision America. “We’re very excited to partner with Hy-Vee — a company that recognizes the need to bolster medication safety and independence for patients with print impairments or speak English as a second language.”

In addition to English, Hy-Vee said the talking prescription labels can be translated to 25 other languages upon request.

Patients who request this option will receive large-print dual-language prescription labels that feature a high contrast font in English, as well as a translation from one of the 25 other languages, Hy-Vee said. These labels can also be read aloud in the selected language via the free ScripTalk reader or free ScripTalk mobile app.

“We are on a mission to make health care services more accessible for our patients,” said Kristin Williams, executive vice president and chief health officer for Hy-Vee. “Through our partnership with En-Vision America, we now offer a solution to help improve the health outcomes for our visually- and print-impaired patients, along with our non-English speaking patients who often face language barriers to health care.”

Hy-Vee said to enroll in ScripTalk’s talking prescription labels program, Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients should contact their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy.

Languages available via ScripTalk talking prescription labels at Hy-Vee:

  • Amharic
  • Arabic
  • Bengali
  • Burmese
  • Chinese (simplified)
  • Chinese (traditional)
  • English
  • Farsi
  • French
  • German
  • Greek
  • Haitian Creole
  • Hindi
  • Italian
  • Korean
  • Nepali
  • Pashtu
  • Polish
  • Portuguese
  • Romanian
  • Russian
  • Somali
  • Spanish
  • Swahili
  • Tagalog

