Illinois Department of Public Health and Region 1 address local impact of rising COVID-19 cases

Illinois (KWQC) - Health Officials held a news conference to explain concerns about northwestern Illinois known as Region One.

“Here in the northern Illinois region hospitals are rising at an alarming rate,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department of Public Health. “This is setting up to be a deadly covid Christmas and New Year with hospital bed availability at a critically low level and demand for services and waiting times are very long.”

Infection rates were reported to have been rising in Region One, which serves Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties.

The test positivity rate in region one is reported as 9 percent, which is above the state threshold of 8 percent.

State officials said the rising cases also have an economic effect on schools and businesses with students and staff out sick and businesses short on healthy employees.

