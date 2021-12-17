Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This year, family and friends are looking forward to gathering again for holiday parties and celebrations. Here are some last-minute gift ideas for the holiday host?

CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign - try this delicious handmade popcorn made with high-quality ingredients and no added preservatives for holiday gatherings (prices vary). In-store purchase only.

DESTIHL Brewery in Bloomington - A wide array of craft beer for every palate, produced with centuries-old global brewing traditions and techniques (prices vary).

Incredibly Delicious in Springfield - Handmade pastries, layer cakes, artisan breads and specialty macarons that are made to order in a French-style bakery cafe. ($27 per macaron dozen). In-store purchase only.

Galena Cellars Vineyard in Galena- One of my favorite vineyards... (share your experience) Shop 40 wine varieties, including festive holiday Mulled Wine, made from grapes grown over the rolling hills of Galena’s countryside ($17).

The holiday season is always a great reason to treat yourself to a little pampering. Here are some ideas for self-care and relaxation gifts:

Buffalo Bluffs Hemp Farm in Makanda (Southern Illinois)* - Calming salve made with high quality hemp grown in the Shawnee Hills of Southern Illinois (starting at $10).

Water Sweets Soap Company in Edwardsville (Southern Illinois)* - Handcrafted, natural bath and body products made in-house without any artificial preservatives (starting at $8).

Gifts for the nature lover or outdoor adventure in your life:

Navarro Canoe Co. in Rock Island/Quad Cities - Handmade canoes and beach accessories (i.e. chairs) offering optimum performance (accessories starting at $185).

Dinger Bats in Ridgway - Custom bats produced with superior craftsmanship for baseball players of all levels. In the past, Dinger Bats has made bats used by players on Major League Baseball teams, including the Chicago Cubs (starting at $110).

Gifts for those who are looking to give experiences and long lasting memories this season what’s some local businesses to shop at:

Witness Distillery in Vandalia* - As a special experience or group gift for any whiskey enthusiast, book a tour ($10/per person) and if you’re in the mood to splurge, you can get an exclusive Private Barrel Club experience to create your own whiskey on-site ($1,250). In-store purchase only.

Sue Regis Glass Art in Joliet* - Hand-blown glass ornaments and memorial pieces to commemorate loved ones (prices vary). In-store purchase only.

Christmas is almost a week away. Where can people shop to bring holiday cheer to their home?

Bright Endeavors in Chicago* - Seasonal candles that are artfully hand poured by local young moms who gain valuable job experience in a paid training program to build bright futures ($13-35).

Dot’s Pots in Moline* - Wheel-thrown, hand and slab-built pottery using microwave-safe glazes and often featuring distinct seasonal designs and patterns (prices vary). In-store purchase only.

Rockford Roasting Company in Rockford - A wide range of freshly roasted whole beans and a complete menu of espresso-based beverages, cocoas, gourmet teas and more ($16 per month for an espresso subscription).

To learn more about this year’s Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide visit EnjoyIllinois.com

