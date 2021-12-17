Illinois reports 59,312 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

SPRINGFIELD (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 59,312 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 316 deaths since Dec. 10.

Since the pandemic began, 1,944,056 people have tested positive for the virus and 27,117 people have died.

As of Thursday night, 3,783 people were reported hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 787 were in the intensive care unit and 353 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 4.9%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 6.2%.

IDPH also reported that 18,475,621 vaccines have been administered statewide and more than 7.6 million people, nearly 60% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,816 doses. Since Dec. 10, 2021, 467,715 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.