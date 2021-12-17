Increasing clouds with a few showers this evening

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Much quieter weather has moved into the QCA, however a weak system will bring the chance for rain or a wintry mix SE of the QC this evening. This will not be enough to impact roads, but it will keep us under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs today will reach the low 40s. Cooler temps are on the way this weekend in the mid 30s which is actually seasonal for this time of December. There is no big system next week leading to plenty of days with sunshine and quiet travel weather ahead of the Christmas holiday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 41º Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix. Low: 29º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 36º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.