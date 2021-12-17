Advertisement

Iowa Dept. of Public Safety monitoring possible Friday school threats

DPS says it may be part of a larger TikTok trend called ‘American School Shooting Day.’
Department of Public Safety says they are not aware of any threats at this time, and to report...
Department of Public Safety says they are not aware of any threats at this time, and to report any you may hear to local law enforcement.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, they are closely monitoring any possible threats to schools in the state for December 17th, due to a social media trend nationwide labeling Friday as “American School Shooting Day.”

“At this time, we are not seeing any specific or credible threats towards any schools in Iowa, but we are continuing to diligently monitor the situation,” said Assistant Director of the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Pat Waymire. “No division within the Iowa Department of Public Safety has received any requests for assistance.”

The concern has only grown as multiple school violence threats have happened in the Quad Cities recently, though none of them were followed through with. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, parents and guardians are encouraged to talk to their children about the consequences of posting threats on social media, along with reporting any threat to local law enforcement.

