Iowa unemployment rate improves to 3.7%, ranks 19th in US

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The unemployment rate in Iowa fell sightly to 3.7% in November from 3.9% in October as jobs were added in food service, professional and business services, health care and construction.

A strike at major employer John Deere affected unemployment statistics for the month, but workers approved a third contract offer on Nov. 17 and returned to work.

Iowa Workforce Development officials said manufacturing shed 5,500 jobs in November during the labor disruptions, but it was a temporary reduction and manufacturing job totals are expected to return to normal for December.

The total number of working Iowans increased to nearly 1.6 million in November, about 3,100 workers higher than October and 38,400 higher than one year ago.

