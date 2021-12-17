Advertisement

Meet TV-6′s Kyle Kiel

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kyle Kiel is a new member of the TV-6 family, returning to his roots to continue his TV career. Born in North Carolina and raised in the Quad Cities, Kyle is a Moline High School graduate. After high school, Kyle went to Black Hawk College before transferring to Northern Illinois University to study Meteorology. After college, he worked as a meteorologist and multimedia journalist before moving to Waterloo to be a meteorologist for 6.5 years. Kyle will serve as a meteorologist, reporter and digital anchor for KWQC TV-6 and we couldn’t be more grateful to have him join our team and welcome him back to the Quad Cities!

