‘Miracle at the Freight House’ Christmas cocktail bar opens for second season

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Have you heard about “Miracle at the Freight House”? It’s a temporary pop-up holiday bar at the Freight House Farmer’s Market.

The Christmas Pop-Up bar serving up deliciously stylish holiday libations in a lavishly decorated environment which makes for a fully immersive experience is now open for year two in the Quad Cities at 421 W. River Drive in Davenport.

Joining PSL are Lars and Karah Rehnberg to fully inform viewers about this unique, temporary cocktail bar. The many Christmas-themed cocktails are crafted by master mixologists at Cocktail Kingdom. Karah mixes up a couple of delicious options for Paula to taste. Reservations (especially on the weekend!) are HIGHLY recommended.

The style of the bar is a mashup of Macy’s Christmas and your childhood living room, but with a distinctly adult sense of humor. They serve complex, world-class cocktails.

The Miracle franchise started in New York City in 2014. This year, there will be 118 Miracles in 7 countries and 35 states in the USA (at last count).This is the first “Miracle” in the state of Iowa.

Here is the cocktail menu.

421 West River Drive / Davenport, IA / on FACEBOOK (below)

Curious as to our Pop-Up's roots? Here's a great tour from NYC hosted by Miracle and Cocktail Kingdom Founder Greg...

Posted by Miracle at the Freight House on Thursday, December 16, 2021

