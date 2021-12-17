Polar Express is coming to the Putnam Museum!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At the Putnam Museum, they are kicking off their annual Polar Express parties! With the Polar Express Pajama Party movie times sold out, there is still an opportunity to create your own party with one of their At-Home Party Kits. The regular kit includes: two silver jingle bells with ribbon, “Fabbed at the Putnam” Ornaments, craft activities, four souvenir golden tickets, hot cocoa with mini candy canes for four, four custom cookies from Cookies by Design, and four General Admission Passes for the Putnam. The home party kit will also include a gift card to stream The Polar Express. The deluxe kit includes everything in the Regular Kit, AND two custom Putnam Polar PJ Party blankets, a Logo expandable camping lantern and the choice of a Polar Express puzzle or game.

Visit https://www.putnam.org/calendar/PolarExpress2021 for more information!

