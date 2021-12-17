Advertisement

Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school

Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an...
Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man awaiting sentencing in a gun case was arrested Friday after police say he made a false claim on social media that there was a person armed with a firearm at Davenport Central High School.

Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $2,000 bond, online jail records show.

Around 11:35 a.m. Friday, the high school was placed on a lockdown to investigate a threat directed at the school that was posted on Facebook.

Police said the lockdown was lifted about 10 minutes later after school resource offices and school staff determined there was no immediate threat to students and staff.

According to an arrest affidavit, Simpson said in a Facebook message that a person armed with an AR-15 rifle was in a bathroom at the school.

Simpson was arrested earlier this year in connection with a gunfire incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police responded to East Dover Court and Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire on July 18 and found five shell casings.

According to the affidavit, two additional casings were later found on the top of the vehicle Simpson was driving at the time of the incident.

The casings, according to the affidavit, matched the casings found at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Simpson admitted he fired a semi-automatic pistol in the “general direction” of another person with the intent of provoking fear.

Court records show he pleaded guilty in October to one count of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony. He will be sentenced Jan. 26 in that case.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd
Nearly 50,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power...
MidAmerican Energy: Quad Cities area expected to have power restored by Thursday night
The Muscatine Fire Department reported there is heavy black smoke on the scene.
Crews fight junk yard fire for seven hours at Muscatine Metals
Severe wind impacts
A look at severe wind damage in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

Browse this list for a variety of events throughout the holiday season around the Quad City area.
‘Tis the season: Holiday events, Santa, and more around the Quad Cities Area
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
Corionte Williams, 23, is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape from the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for escape
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft