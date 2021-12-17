Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of Davenport man by officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The fatal shooting of a Davenport man by an officer in October was deemed justified by the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

“The evidence shows the use of deadly force by Officer (Mason) Roth was justified and reasonable under the circumstances,” Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said.

“The intentional actions by Bobby Jo Klum created the appearance that the lives and physical safety of numerous people were in immediate danger. It was reasonable for Officer Roth to shoot Klum to prevent injury or death to others.”

The incident happened Oct. 13.

According to Walton:

At 3:37 p.m. Oct. 13, Officer Dustin Mooty went to a home in the 800 block of Iowa Street to locate Klum, 37, to arrest him on a warrant for an alleged sex offender registry violation.

He also was involved in a “fail to stop” traffic violation on Oct. 12 in Rock Island.

Mooty knocked on the door and saw Klum exit into the alley and run away. Mooty chased after him, told him to stop and that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Mooty caught Klum in the 300 block of East 9th Street. When he faced the officer, Klum had a gun to his head.

Klum refused to drop the gun or submit to arrest and ran away into the neighborhood.

Additional officers and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrived and began to search for Klum and set up a perimeter. Klum was identified by several officers as holding a cell phone with his left hand pressed to his left ear and holding a black pistol with his right hand pressed to the right side of his head.

According to his wife, Klum was on the phone with her. He told her he had a gun to his head and that he loved her. He had previously told her he was not going back to prison.

Klum continually ignored officers’ commands to drop the weapon. Officer Lucas Rusk tried to start a dialog with Klum by offering to talk with him and asking him what was going on. Klum did not respond and continued to walk through yards with a gun to his head.

As he began walking south on the West side of Iowa Street with the gun still to his head, officers continued to move and reposition themselves to take cover and safely communicate with Klum.

Officers continued to give him multiple commands to drop the gun. There were several citizens in the area watching the incident unfold. Some of these bystanders included small children and adults who were videotaping the incident with their cell phones.

Officers continuously asked people to get back in their homes for their safety. Two officers attempted to use 40mm less-lethal weapons. One of the shots from a less-lethal launcher struck Klum on the left shoulder, while another shot either clipped his shoulder or missed him.

After being struck with the 40mm less-lethal shot, Klum turned towards the east and began walking towards a group of onlookers who were standing on the east side of Iowa Street.

Roth was fearful of a hostage or mass shooting type of situation and was aware the 40mm shots did not affect Klum.

Roth fired a single shot from his AR-15 striking Klum in the left mid-back. Klum died from the gunshot. Officers discovered the gun Klum was carrying was a black Umarex XBG Airsoft BB gun.

During the entire encounter with Klum, he did not tell officers the gun he had was a BB gun, according to Walton.

“It was reasonable for Officer Roth to shoot Klum to prevent injury or death to others,” Walton said. “Klum had numerous opportunities to drop his gun or advise officers it was a BB gun. He didn’t do so. This was a scenario created and completely controlled by Klum. He had several opportunities to prevent it. For whatever reason, he chose not to, resulting in deadly and tragic consequences.”

