Red Cross Relief Efforts

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Volunteers with the Illinois Red Cross are answering the call once more here at home and in communities impacted by devastating tornadoes that touched down this weekend across multiple states in the center of the country. Volunteers spent the weekend assessing damages and distributing emergency supplies, such as tarps to impacted residents in Cass and Fayette counties in Central and South Central Illinois.

Meanwhile, more than 100 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground right now in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri – and more than 200 are traveling to the most impacted areas, including 10 volunteers from the Illinois Region who are either on the ground or on their way to assist with relief efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky. Red Cross volunteers will be helping with sheltering, damage assessment, health services, including replacing prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment, canes and wheelchairs to residents impacted.

