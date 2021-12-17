Advertisement

Retail beef prices at record highs causing ranchers to make less for cattle

Retail beef prices at record highs; up 21% over the past year.
Retail beef prices at record highs; up 21% over the past year.(KULR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Customers are now paying more than ever for beef with retail beef prices are at record highs, rising 21% over the last year.

With the steady rise of beef prices in markets, ranchers have been making less money for their cattle.

Experts say the issue of lower cattle prices has a lot to do with the fact that there are more cattle to process than space to process them.

But, producers say things are changing.

The next couple of years are expected to look good for cattle producers.

And that is one of the reasons that beef is in high demand.

Dozens of meat processing facilities have opened in Montana in the last year and half with more on the way.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a semi rollover along Highway 151 near Walford, Iowa, on...
At least one person killed as severe storms move through Eastern Iowa
Storm damage in Rudd, Iowa, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a reported tornado struck...
Tornado causes significant damage in Rudd
Nearly 50,000 customers in the MidAmerican Energy Company service territory were without power...
MidAmerican Energy: Quad Cities area expected to have power restored by Thursday night
The Muscatine Fire Department reported there is heavy black smoke on the scene.
Muscatine Fire Department responds to fire at Muscatine Metals
Severe wind impacts
A look at severe wind damage in the TV6 viewing area

Latest News

Shoppers are seen doing holiday shopping in this file photo. A COVID-19 surge is dampening the...
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again
Cooler this weekend
Increasing clouds today
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter could take the stand as soon as today.
Kim Potter to take the stand in trial
Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western...
More than 20 feared dead in building fire in Osaka