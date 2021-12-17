Rock Island County Health Department reports 5 deaths, 266 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill (KWQC) -The Rock Island County Health Department reported five COVID-19 deaths since the last report Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 405.

The deaths are were reported as a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 80s, all of whom were hospitalized; a woman in her 80s who died in a long-term care facility; and a woman in her 90s who died at home.

“We send our sincere sympathies to their loved ones,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public health officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reported 266 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases now is 22,132.

“We’re seeing a huge surge in cases and hospitalizations,” Hill said. “We need your help. Please wear a mask in public places, even if you have been vaccinated. Get vaccinated or boosted as quickly as possible. You can find your shot at vaccines.gov. Vaccine supply is plentiful for all doses.”

The health department said there are currently 59 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 32.

“Our hospital ICUs and beds are full,” Hill said. “Vaccination, masking, testing, quarantining/isolating, and social and physical distancing are our only tools to prevent more infection and keep our hospital resources available for all emergency needs, not just COVID-19.”

The new cases are:

Three women in their 80s

Seven women in their 70s

Eight women in their 60s

17 women in their 50s

19 women in their 40s

22 women in their 30s

20 women in their 20s

Three women in their teens

15 girls in their teens

25 girls younger than 13

Three girl infants 1 or younger

Three men in their 80s

Five men in their 70s

Six men in their 60s

Nine men in their 50s

20 men in their 40s

Nine men in their 30s

27 men in their 20s

Five men in their teens

17 boys in their teens

18 boys younger than 13

Five boy infants 1 or younger

