Rock Island County Health Department reports 5 deaths, 266 new cases of COVID-19
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill (KWQC) -The Rock Island County Health Department reported five COVID-19 deaths since the last report Wednesday. The total number of deaths is now 405.
“We send our sincere sympathies to their loved ones,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public health officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.
In addition, the health department reported 266 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases now is 22,132.
“We’re seeing a huge surge in cases and hospitalizations,” Hill said. “We need your help. Please wear a mask in public places, even if you have been vaccinated. Get vaccinated or boosted as quickly as possible. You can find your shot at vaccines.gov. Vaccine supply is plentiful for all doses.”
The health department said there are currently 59 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 32.
“Our hospital ICUs and beds are full,” Hill said. “Vaccination, masking, testing, quarantining/isolating, and social and physical distancing are our only tools to prevent more infection and keep our hospital resources available for all emergency needs, not just COVID-19.”
The new cases are:
- Three women in their 80s
- Seven women in their 70s
- Eight women in their 60s
- 17 women in their 50s
- 19 women in their 40s
- 22 women in their 30s
- 20 women in their 20s
- Three women in their teens
- 15 girls in their teens
- 25 girls younger than 13
- Three girl infants 1 or younger
- Three men in their 80s
- Five men in their 70s
- Six men in their 60s
- Nine men in their 50s
- 20 men in their 40s
- Nine men in their 30s
- 27 men in their 20s
- Five men in their teens
- 17 boys in their teens
- 18 boys younger than 13
- Five boy infants 1 or younger
