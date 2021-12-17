Advertisement

Rockridge School District rescinds 2022 mask-optional policy

An emergency meeting was called Thursday at Rockridge where the district rescinded its mask...
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - An emergency meeting was called Thursday at Rockridge where the district rescinded its mask optional policy for 2022.

The mask optional policy passed on Dec. 13, when Board members voted 3-2 in favor of the changes.

“The Rockridge CUSD #300 will be requiring a face mask to be worn by all staff, students, and visitors while indoors to begin the 2021-2022 school year,” the Rockridge website says. “The face mask requirement is in place at all times while indoors, including backpack nights, orientations and extracurricular events.”

TV6 is reaching out to the district for more information about why the policy was rescinded.

