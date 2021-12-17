Advertisement

Scott County legislative forums scheduled for 2022

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A group of six local nonprofit organizations will be hosting a series of legislative forums in Scott County in 2022.

Maggie Tinsman, a former Iowa Senator and Scott County Supervisor, convened the group to bring bipartisan candidate forums back to Scott County.

“The purpose of the Forums is to ask questions of our Iowa legislators- both Republican and Democrat senators and representatives about issues of concern to us,” she said in a media release. “Our goal is to encourage courteous civil discourse. We urge attendees to be respectful of all legislators as well as of those asking questions or listening to the discussion.”

Each forum will be held in person with a live virtual option. Tinsman said Scott County residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions at the forums.

The forum schedule is:

  • Jan. 15: 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The forum will be sponsored by the Quad Cities Chamber. Social time will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Feb. 19: 10:30 a.m. to noon at the LULAC, 4224 Ricker Hill Road, Davenport. The forum will be sponsored by LULAC and the NAACP. Social time will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
  • March 19: 10:30 a.m. to noon at North Scott High School, 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. The forum will be sponsored by the Iowa State Education Association and Working Iowa Neighbors (WIN). Social time will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
  • April 9: 10:30 a.m. to noon at AEA Bettendorf, 729 21st St. The forum will be sponsored by the American Association of University Women. Social time will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

