Seasonal Brews with Erik Maitland

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the holidays, we have got in connection with local breweries to get their seasonal beers for Erik and Paula to try for their month Beer of the Month segment. With an abundance of seasonal/holiday beers at local breweries, we will have more interviews with more holiday beers in the weeks to come!

Front Street Brewery:

Snickerdoodle Cream Ale - Crisp and light - with notes of nutmeg and vanilla (5.1% ABV)

Adventurous Brewing:

Hooked on a Filling - Imperial Milk Stout brewed with Chocolate Sandwich Cookies & Milk Sugar. ( may contain pieces of crème filling) (9.4% ABV)

Twin Span Brewing:

Rockem Sockem - An English Barleywine inspired by the traditional Mexican drink Ponche Navideño. Includes a fruit blend of plums, oranges, guava, and tamarind, as well as piloncillo sugar and Ceylon cinnamon. It’s our newest winter seasonal. (9.7% ABV)

