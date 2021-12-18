Art and nature connect in Lego exhibit at Muscatine Art Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An award-winning and record-breaking exhibit that features amazing works of art made from those familiar toy blocks on display at the Muscatine Art Center through Feb. 20, 2022. The exhibition, Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO bricks, explores animal endangerment issues, the delicate ecosystem, and our relationship with nature.

Melanie Alexander, Muscatine Art Center, shares information about the exhibit, the artist, and how popular it has been since it opened at the facility in late November.

Nature Connects depicts important topics that New York artist Sean Kenney holds dear from protecting an animal’s habitat to planting a garden or using a bike instead of a car. The message of these works additionally points out that , just as LEGO pieces interconnect, everything in nature is interconnected. The hope behind the show is that it inspires patrons to explore more information about nature, the environment, and to go home and get out those Legos to create something wonderful themselves!

Sean Kenney is an award-winning artist who uses LEGO pieces as a medium for contemporary sculpture, portraiture, and commercial art. Millions of people have visited his exhibitions, he has authored nine children’s books, and The LEGO Group collaborated with him as an official partner for 14 years. Kenney continues to create every day at his studio in Brooklyn. www.seankenney.com

Muscatine Art Center / 1314 Mulberry Avenue / Muscatine, Iowa / 563-263-8282

