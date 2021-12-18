Circa 21 presents ‘Winter Wonderland’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -For the theatre’s holiday 2021 production, Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse is treating family audiences to a special seasonal gift: the yuletide musical revue Winter Wonderland running through Dec. 29.

This charmingly festive stage delight will charm audiences with its magical blend of laughs, sentiment and beloved songs from the past, and it’s being brought to life by a marvelous team of professional talents. Two of the performers in the production, Bobby and Ashley Mills Becher, are guests on PSL that provide some additional details about the delightful show.

Performances are on Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays evenings at 7:45 p.m., Sundays at 5:45 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $53.55 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $46.73 for the plated-lunch matinées.

Reservations are available through the Circa ‘21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island, IL. or by calling 309-786-7733 ext.2.

Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse / 1828 3 Avenue / Rock Island, IL / www.Circa21.com / 309-786-7733 / FACEBOOK

