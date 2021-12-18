Advertisement

Circa 21 presents ‘Winter Wonderland’

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -For the theatre’s holiday 2021 production, Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse is treating family audiences to a special seasonal gift: the yuletide musical revue Winter Wonderland running through Dec. 29.

This charmingly festive stage delight will charm audiences with its magical blend of laughs, sentiment and beloved songs from the past, and it’s being brought to life by a marvelous team of professional talents. Two of the performers in the production, Bobby and Ashley Mills Becher, are guests on PSL that provide some additional details about the delightful show.

Performances are on Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays evenings at 7:45 p.m., Sundays at 5:45 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $53.55 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $46.73 for the plated-lunch matinées.

Reservations are available through the Circa ‘21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island, IL. or by calling 309-786-7733 ext.2.

Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse / 1828 3 Avenue / Rock Island, IL / www.Circa21.com / 309-786-7733 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft
Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an...
Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
An emergency meeting was called Thursday at Rockridge where the district rescinded its mask...
Rockridge School District rescinds 2022 mask-optional policy
Corionte Williams, 23, is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape from the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for escape

Latest News

Davenport Public Library now offers social worker services
Davenport Public Library now offers services from a licensed social worker
Nature Connects Lego Exhibit at Muscatine Center
Art and nature connect in Lego exhibit at Muscatine Art Center
Petroleum found in Honolulu drinking water
Petroleum found in Honolulu drinking water
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy winds today. Look for highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast