Advertisement

Clouds Give Way To Sunshine Today

Colder Tonight/More Sun For Sunday & Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- The weekend ahead looks to be a quiet one, with generally clear skies and cool temperatures. It will be mostly sunny for your Saturday, with highs reaching the lower to middle 30′s. Readings will drop into the teens overnight, followed by more cool sunshine Sunday, and highs in the 30′s. Looking to the upcoming work week, we’re expecting a dry stretch of weather, with in and out clouds and sunshine. 30′s and 40′s return through the week.

TODAY: Gradual clearing, then mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 37°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Low: 16°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool sunshine and a few clouds. High: 35°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft
Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an...
Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
An emergency meeting was called Thursday at Rockridge where the district rescinded its mask...
Rockridge School District rescinds 2022 mask-optional policy
Corionte Williams, 23, is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape from the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for escape

Latest News

Clouds eventually move out as the sunshine moves in this afternoon, with highs in the 30's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy winds today. Look for highs in...
Snow Ending This Morning
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and breezy winds today. Look for highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Cool sun expected for the weekend
Late Evening/Early Morning Rain, Snow Or Icy Mix Possible