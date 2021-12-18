Advertisement

Davenport Public Library now offers services from a licensed social worker

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Libraries have always been a center for information and assistance. The Davenport Public Library is proud to announce they now have a licensed social worker on staff as valuable resource to the community. This new service will allow patrons to receive personalized attention with social service needs.

Joining PSL from Davenport Public Library are Brittany Peacock, Community Outreach Supervisor, and Leslie Ross, Information Services Supervisor, to outline some example of areas where a social worker can help and how patrons can contact her. They also point out that the DPL licensed social worker is a first for the state of Iowa.

The DPL Library social worker, Quinn O’Brien, can help citizens by making referrals and connections to community resources and organizations that can address specific needs. In addition, this professional can provide support and advocate on behalf of patrons (and library co-workers). For example, if a person needs help navigating government benefits, affordable housing, unemployment,  Quinn can work with the patrons to help them through the various challenges.

Davenport Public Library offers a safe, welcoming, and compassionate atmosphere where they prioritize confidentiality when assisting visitors. To schedule an appointment, please visit: https://www.davenportlibrary.com/services/library-social-worker or call (563) 888-3371.

