Petroleum found in Honolulu drinking water

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU, HI (KWQC) - A crisis in Honolulu, Hawaii continues due to petroleum found in drinking water.

The leak is from the Navy’s underground storage tanks which were originally put in place during World War II.

“I can only describe it as having a bowl of water, and pour balsamic vinegar in that bowl of water, and see the black balsamic separate from the water. That’s what it looks like right now,” said Kai Kahele, a Hawaii state representative, “and that was very disturbing to me to see that. It’s probably one of the things that shocked me the most.”

The Navy says a spill on November 20 likely contaminated its waterline, while BWS chief Ernie Law says an earlier pipeline break on May 6 could have been catastrophic

