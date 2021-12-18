QCA organizations are in the giving spirit this holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Christmas Eve is just one week away and local businesses and organizations are in the giving spirit.

“Santa Claus is coming to town.” And to town he came. Seniors living in “Edgewater on Third” in Davenport received an early visit from Santa, as Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with CASI for “Senior Secret Santa.”

Three weeks ago, employees at Modern Woodmen took tags from two CASI “Angel Trees” to go shopping for a s

“Some folks asked for simple items such as towels or cleaning supplies. But then you had a variety of Cubs fans asking for Cubs t-shirts, or Hawks hats. So it really, it was quite the variety,” said Allison Couch of Modern Woodmen of America.

All together, 300 gifts were collected and handed out to 90 seniors living at the facility.

“I think it’s totally awesome. I mean, otherwise, I mean there’s a lot of people here that wouldn’t get nothing. I mean there’s people here that, they don’t have family,” said resident Deb Ellis.

“It’s to help us out because we’re seniors, and our income is real low and we live off social security, basically. So it makes whatever we get, helps out tremendously,” said resident Donald Decker.

Another local business was also in the giving spirit.

Fortress Bank wanted to thank Quad Citians for supporting local small businesses, by doing just that.

Employees purchased several $20 gifts cards from “Eddy’s Snack Bar” on Locust Street to hand out to Eddy’s customers.

It was a welcome surprise to the small business owner, Eddy Chang.

“They are really nice. I didn’t see this coming, and they just called me one day and said they would be doing this. We really appreciate it and are happy about it,” said Eddy Chang, owner of Eddy’s Snack Bar.

Kicking the holiday cheer into high gear about a week away from Christmas.

“Merry Christmas to everyone! And Happy New Year, too!,” said Deb Ellis.

Modern Woodmen of America’s involvement in “Senior Secret Santa” was part of its “Serving Our Seniors” project that happens every two years.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.