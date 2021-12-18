Advertisement

School districts prepare for holiday COVID-19 surge as winter break begins

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) - Rising numbers of hospitalizations, cases, and deaths from COVID-19 are worrying health experts of another holiday spike. The CDC is predicting 1.3 million new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. by Christmas.

“This is setting up to be a very deadly COVID Christmas and New Year,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said during a press briefing Friday.

As many school districts let out for winter break, going back to school after the holidays in January is in question.

“The last thing we want to do is go remote but if we have to to keep a safe environment we will,” said Dr. Terri Vandewiele, Superintendent at Silvis Community School District.

On Friday, the CDC endorsed a ‘test to stay’ strategy for children in school. Under it, exposed children can stay in school as long as they do not show symptoms and they test negative at least twice a week. Health experts say it will prevent kids from falling behind as cases are expected to surge over the holidays.

“We absolutely need our schools open full time and I will do whatever it takes to keep our doors open for kids,” said Dr. Rachel Savage, Superintendent at Moline -Coal Valley School District.

Local districts are prioritizing in-person classes with mitigations they hope will keep school from going virtual.

“We are making sure that kids do not come to school sick, we are offering vaccination clinics, encouraging those eligible to get their booster shot,” said Dr. Savage.

“Making sure students and staff have opportunities to hand wash frequently and practice good hygiene,” added Dr. Michelle Morse, Superintendent at Bettendorf Community School District.

