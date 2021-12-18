Snow Ending This Morning

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Once light snow showers exit our northern counties, the weekend ahead looks to be a quiet one, with clear skies and cool temperatures. It will be mostly sunny for your Saturday, with highs reaching the lower to middle 30′s. Readings will drop into the teens overnight, followed by more cool sunshine Sunday, and highs in the 30′s. Looking to the upcoming work week, we’re expecting a dry stretch of weather, with in and out clouds and sunshine. 40′s return through the week.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 37°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Low: 16°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool sunshine and a few clouds. High: 35°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

