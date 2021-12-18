Vibrant Credit Union hosts Deck the Drive-Thru fundraiser

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Vibrant Credit Union hosted its first annual Deck the Drive-Thru fundraiser Friday at the Bettendorf Branch.

The event collected food and money to be donated to the River Bend Food Bank. The event also included a drop-off for letters to Santa and free holiday treats, provided by Lagomarcino’s.

Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff from Frozen also visited the event.

“With as challenging as the last couple of years has been, we just really want to see people back in the Quad Cities,” says Matt McCombs, President and CEO of Vibrant Credit “, getting out and enjoying one another and putting that smile on their face.”

The credit union also has 6,000 holiday lights on display for all of December.

