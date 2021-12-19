Cool Sunshine (& A Few Clouds) for Sunday

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- High pressure building into the region will provide us with plenty of sunshine today. Look for temperatures reaching the lower to middle 30′s. Readings won’t be quite a cold tonight—southerly winds should keep our lows in the 20′s. Looking toward the weekday forecast, conditions look to be mostly sunny and quiet, with highs ranging from the 30′s to the middle 40′s. Don’t look for a white Christmas this year. We are trending warm and dry for the holiday weekend.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and a few passing clouds. High: 35°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and not as cold. Low: 27°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High: 42°. Wind: Bec. NW 5-15 mph.

