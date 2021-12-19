Grants to help preserve historic Illinois structures

CHICAGO (AP) - Over a dozen historic preservation projects are receiving grants from Landmarks Illinois. They include a nearly 100-year-old Chicago church and a Southern Illinois structure that was once part of the Underground Railroad.

Landmarks Illinois announced awards totaling $35,000 for 14 projects at historic and significant places across the state. The grants range from $1,000 to $4,000 and require the recipient to raise funds equal to or greater than the grant amount.

Officials say that process often helps boost interest in preservation efforts and raise money for the projects.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.