Iowa governor responds to vaccine mandate reinstatement

(KWQC) - A federal appeals court has reinstated that “Vaccinate or Testing” mandate for large companies given by the Biden Administration after GOP led states and several business groups sued to try and stop it.

The president says the goal of the mandate is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The Sixth Circuit court based in Ohio gave a two-to-one ruling, saying that OSHA must be able to respond to the dangers of COVID-19 as they evolve, and employers can face fines for not complying with the mandate.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds responded to the court’s decision saying, in part, “we are in the height of a workforce shortage and supply chain crisis...and I have no doubt that these issues are only going to be compounded by this poor decision. The state has immediately asked the Supreme Court to stop this mandate.”

