Iowa wins the Genesis Shootout for the sixth straight time

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In a battle of two undefeated team, the Pleasant Valley Spartans not only kept their perfect record in tact, they clinched Iowa’s sixth straight win in the Genesis Shootout. The Spartans held on in the final quarter after Rock Island battled back to just a single possession in the final minute, but Pleasant Valley finished with the 68-63 win. Ryan Dolphin led the way for PV, scoring 28 points.

The Iowa side also received wins from Davenport West, Davenport North and Assumption. Sterling, Galesburg and Moline were the three winners from Illinois.

