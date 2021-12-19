Advertisement

Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down

A sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. ...
A sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The president of Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in the upper Midwest says she is stepping down from her position next year.

Sarah Stoesz oversaw the organization for nearly 20 years and grew it into one of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country as it expanded from Minnesota and South Dakota to incorporate North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. The five-state organization provides health care to more than 100,000 patients each year.

Stoesz does not plan to step down until October while the organization searches for her replacement.

