NAACP wins lawsuit against USPS

(KWQC) - The NAACP has won its legal battle against the US Postal Service, ensuring timely delivery of mail in ballots.

The Civil Rights organization filed a lawsuit before the 2020 election over concerns that the post office would not be able to deliver ballots on time.

Terms of the agreement announced on Friday stated that the NAACP will be able to meet with postal officials months before every election.

The postal service will also be required to deliver weekly service reports before each primary or general election through 2028.

