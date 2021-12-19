Advertisement

Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 9,860 new COVID-19 cases – an average of nearly...
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 9,860 new COVID-19 cases – an average of nearly 1,409 a day – and 88 deaths over seven days.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The number of confirmed cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has increased to 18 in Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports that the variant has been detected in residents of Black Hawk, Jefferson, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Scott, and Story counties.

Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand says residents “should expect that community spread of the omicron variant is occurring. She said that 13 of the 18 cases were confirmed Friday. They included infections in people who had not traveled recently.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an...
Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school
Corionte Williams, 23, is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape from the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for escape
An emergency meeting was called Thursday at Rockridge where the district rescinded its mask...
Rockridge School District rescinds 2022 mask-optional policy

Latest News

Over a third of families yet to claim toys from QC Toy for Tots
Over a third of families yet to claim toys from QC Toy for Tots
Rock Island National Cemetery hosts Wreaths Across America ceremony
Rock Island National Cemetry hosts Wreaths Across America ceremony
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores
Volunteers help restore the historic Matsel Cabin in Carmi, a preservation project that...
Grants to help preserve historic Illinois structures