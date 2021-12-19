Over a third of families yet to claim toys from QC Toy for Tots

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Toys for Tots organizers are asking pre-approved families to collect their toys. 1160 of 3138, or about 37% of families have yet to pick up their toys from the Toys for Tots distribution center.

Organizers say the number of unclaimed toys has been a recent, rising trend. The center will be open Sunday, Dec 18. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday is the last day the toys will be available for pick-up.

The center is located at 1 Montgomery, Dr. Moline IL. All unclaimed toys after Sunday will be distributed to local non-profit organizations.

