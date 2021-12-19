Advertisement

Over a third of families yet to claim toys from QC Toy for Tots

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(Toys for Tots)
By Samson Kimani
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Toys for Tots organizers are asking pre-approved families to collect their toys. 1160 of 3138, or about 37% of families have yet to pick up their toys from the Toys for Tots distribution center.

Organizers say the number of unclaimed toys has been a recent, rising trend. The center will be open Sunday, Dec 18. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday is the last day the toys will be available for pick-up.

The center is located at 1 Montgomery, Dr. Moline IL. All unclaimed toys after Sunday will be distributed to local non-profit organizations.

For more info about Toys for Tots, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft
Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an...
Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
An emergency meeting was called Thursday at Rockridge where the district rescinded its mask...
Rockridge School District rescinds 2022 mask-optional policy
Corionte Williams, 23, is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape from the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for escape

Latest News

Clouds eventually move out as the sunshine moves in this afternoon, with highs in the 30's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Davenport Public Library now offers social worker services
Davenport Public Library now offers services from a licensed social worker
Nature Connects Lego Exhibit at Muscatine Center
Art and nature connect in Lego exhibit at Muscatine Art Center
Petroleum found in Honolulu drinking water
Petroleum found in Honolulu drinking water