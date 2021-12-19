Advertisement

Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners in path

Summit Carbon Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Summit Carbon Solutions)
Summit Carbon Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Summit Carbon Solutions)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A company that wants to build a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa and several other states to North Dakota where it would be stored underground is fighting Iowa regulators’ order to reveal the names of business and governments in the path of the $4.5 billion project.

Summit Carbon Solutions has appealed to the Iowa Utilities Board and asked a court to intervene because it says the order would force it to identify many farmers who own land along the route because the land is often held by trusts or family corporations.

Environmental groups argue that keeping the names secret will only make it harder to organize opposition to the project.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an...
Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school
A federal appeals court has reinstated that “Vaccinate or Testing” mandate for large companies...
Iowa governor responds to vaccine mandate reinstatement
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Latest News

A sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. ...
Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down
Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun
Pritzker bill signing
Pritzker signs midwife legislation into law