Advertisement

Pritzker signs midwife legislation into law

Pritzker bill signing
Pritzker bill signing(Mike Miletich)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law legislation that will allow midwives to go through a new licensing process to provide care before, during, and after the delivery of babies.

The governor says he hopes the bill he signed into law this week will prevent pregnancy-related deaths. Under the law, midwives will be required to have a valid certified professional midwife certification from the North American Registry of Midwives.

The legislation also sets education and training criteria for those seeking to be licensed as a certified professional midwife and requires midwives to complete an accredited postsecondary midwifery education program.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an...
Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school
A federal appeals court has reinstated that “Vaccinate or Testing” mandate for large companies...
Iowa governor responds to vaccine mandate reinstatement
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Latest News

A sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. ...
Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down
Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun
Summit Carbon Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Summit Carbon Solutions)
Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners in path