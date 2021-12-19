Rock Island National Cemetry hosts Wreaths Across America ceremony

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island National Cemetry hosted a Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony Saturday. The event honored the over 1,600 past veterans in the cemetery, with commemorative wreaths.

The ceremony included the laying of ceremonial wreaths in honor of each military division, POWs, and all veterans, past, and present.

People of all ages attended the event and organizers said they were encouraged to see the next generation paying their respects.

“It does my heart really well to see the younger generation come out here today,” said Lieutenant General Tony Aguto of the US Army ”, not just to represent or to see what those who have gone before us, but to see those of us who are still serving and what it to us to have them here.”

Officials say this year’s ceremony had the largest audience ever recorded.

