Sterling businesses benefit fallen firefighter’s family

38-year-old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department died after falling through a...
38-year-old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department died after falling through a floor while fighting a house fire in rural Rock Falls.(KWQC)
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling community came together on Sunday to help the family of a firefighter who died in the line of duty this month.

Fallen firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos, along with the rest of the Sterling Fire department, was a regular at The Factory Pub ‘n Grub. It sits just a few blocks from the station.

When owner Jared Strader heard about Ramos’ death, he immediately knew he had to do something for his family. So, he organized a breakfast to benefit Ramos’ daughters’ college fund.

“His girls … meant everything to him. I just wanted to do something that would’ve probably made him very proud.” Strader said. “It’s just letting that family know that we’re here for them … I don’t think they really care about the money, it’s more the support.”

A few other businesses in the area jumped in to also give back. Brother Daryl’s, a breakfast restaurant in Sterling, shut down for the day in order to help.

“A lot of our customers have really stepped up too and helped … It was a no-brainer for us,” owner Tony Walters, said. “It was pretty neat.”

The Starbucks in Sterling donated coffee and Blooms-A-Latte in Phrophetstown stepped in with flowers to also benefit the family.

Manager of Blooms-A-Latte, Olivia Mettler said she was happy to see Sterling support Ramos’ family.

“Seeing the impact that his death had on Sterling and seeing … how it affected so many people,” Mettler said. “It brought this whole community together. It was just great to be a part of that.”

Walters said giving back to the family of a former classmate is what Sterling is all about.

“He’s a hometown hero … hometown kid,” Walters said. “I mean he did a job that most of us can’t do.”

According to Strader, The Factory Pub ‘n Grub sold about 1,000 meals to benefit the Ramos’ family.

A federal appeals court has reinstated that “Vaccinate or Testing” mandate for large companies...
Iowa governor responds to vaccine mandate reinstatement
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

