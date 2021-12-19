Taliban announces it will resume issuing passports

(KWQC) - Afghanistan’s Taliban government announced on Saturday that it would resume issuing passports in Kabul, ending a months-long freeze that left many Afghans that wanted to leave the country stuck in place.

The head of the passport department in the Interior Ministry said in a press conference that starting on Sunday, passports will be issued from Kabul’s passport office.

The Taliban government stopped issuing passports after returning to power in mid-August, as droves of civilians fled the humanitarian and economic crises.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.