Taliban announces it will resume issuing passports

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Afghanistan’s Taliban government announced on Saturday that it would resume issuing passports in Kabul, ending a months-long freeze that left many Afghans that wanted to leave the country stuck in place.

The head of the passport department in the Interior Ministry said in a press conference that starting on Sunday, passports will be issued from Kabul’s passport office.

The Taliban government stopped issuing passports after returning to power in mid-August, as droves of civilians fled the humanitarian and economic crises.

