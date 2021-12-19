Advertisement

Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (AP) - Two teens died and three more were seriously hurt when the SUV they were riding in rolled three times.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in a rural part of Winneshiek County between Decorah and Cresco.

According to an accident report, the driver of the SUV lost control and tire marks show the vehicle went sideways before veering into a ditch on the west side of the road. Investigators believe the SUV rolled three times before landing on its tires.

Everyone inside the vehicle was under the age of 18, but their names were not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an...
Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school
A federal appeals court has reinstated that “Vaccinate or Testing” mandate for large companies...
Iowa governor responds to vaccine mandate reinstatement
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Latest News

A sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. ...
Leader of Planned Parenthood in upper Midwest stepping down
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun
Summit Carbon Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Summit Carbon Solutions)
Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners in path
Pritzker bill signing
Pritzker signs midwife legislation into law