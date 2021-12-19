YouTube TV to decrease monthly subscription price after major network loss

(KWQC) -Disney and ESPN have gone dark on YouTube-TV, one of the nation’s largest internet pay TV services.

After its deal to carry networks like ABC expired on Friday, complaints about YouTube TV were trending on Twitter.

In response the Google owned network has announced it is offering a discount to its more than three million subscribers.

The monthly price for the platform will go from 65 dollars a month to 50 dollars a month, dropping by 15 dollars.

Disney says it is still willing to seek an agreement with the platform.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.