Advertisement

YouTube TV to decrease monthly subscription price after major network loss

By Darby Sparks
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) -Disney and ESPN have gone dark on YouTube-TV, one of the nation’s largest internet pay TV services.

After its deal to carry networks like ABC expired on Friday, complaints about YouTube TV were trending on Twitter.

In response the Google owned network has announced it is offering a discount to its more than three million subscribers.

The monthly price for the platform will go from 65 dollars a month to 50 dollars a month, dropping by 15 dollars.

Disney says it is still willing to seek an agreement with the platform.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at Von Maur. Police said the pictured...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating Von Maur theft
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
Leon Lequan Simpson III, 20, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree harassment, an...
Police: Man charged with making threat against Davenport high school
Corionte Williams, 23, is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape from the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for escape
TV6 Investigates: Traffic deaths up in Scott County for second year in a row
TV6 Investigates: Scott County traffic deaths spike two years in a row

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
The Civil Rights organization filed a lawsuit before the 2020 election over concerns that the...
NAACP wins lawsuit against USPS