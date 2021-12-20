Advertisement

1 injured by gunfire in Rock Island

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island.
One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island.(GRAY-TV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island.

Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the 600 block of 5th Street for a report of gunfire. According to police, three parked vehicles, along with a home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue, were struck by gunfire.

Genesis Medical Center West later notified police that a person came into the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The person was later released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens die, three others hurt in Iowa rollover crash
A federal appeals court has reinstated that “Vaccinate or Testing” mandate for large companies...
Iowa governor responds to vaccine mandate reinstatement
Iowa retailer completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 9,860 new COVID-19 cases – an average of nearly...
Omicron coronavirus variant confirmed in 18 Iowa residents

Latest News

Browse this list for a variety of events throughout the holiday season around the Quad City area.
‘Tis the season: Holiday events, Santa, and more around the Quad Cities Area
Plenty of sun to start the week
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
38-year-old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department died after falling through a...
Sterling businesses benefit fallen firefighter’s family