1 injured by gunfire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Rock Island.

Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the 600 block of 5th Street for a report of gunfire. According to police, three parked vehicles, along with a home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue, were struck by gunfire.

Genesis Medical Center West later notified police that a person came into the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The person was later released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.